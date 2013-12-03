BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
DETROIT Dec 3 A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that he will not stay the Detroit bankruptcy proceedings in the wake of any possible appeals.
Judge Steven Rhodes ruled that any motion for direct appeal to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court must be filed separately.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has filed a notice of appeal to the bankruptcy court.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.