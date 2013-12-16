By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Dec 16 Appeals of Detroit's historic
bankruptcy will be allowed to bypass a federal district court
and head straight to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, the
bankruptcy judge overseeing the case ruled from the bench on
Monday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, after listening briefly
to arguments from lawyers for the city's unions, retirees and
others, ruled they can proceed directly to the appeals court. He
added that he would decide in the "next day or so" whether to
ask the appeals court to take up the matter in an expedited
fashion.
Attorney Lisa Fenning, who represents the city's two pension
funds, told Rhodes that an expedited appeals process would not
hinder Detroit's ongoing mediation with its creditors or the
city's ability to submit its restructuring plan to the court.
"We're not trying to slow down the confirmation process,"
said Fenning, a former federal bankruptcy judge in California.
"We think they need to go in tandem."
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr has said the city
intends to submit its plan to restructure its debt to the court
in early January.
Earlier this month Rhodes declared that Detroit met the
requirements for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy under federal
law. He said the city, with more than $18 billion in debt, was
insolvent and that negotiations with its creditors were
impractical.
Rhodes' Dec. 3 ruling also said the city could cut retiree
pensions as part of its restructuring.
The attorney representing the American Federation of State,
County and Municipal Employees, Detroit's largest union, urged
Rhodes' to request an expedited decision from the appeals court
because his ruling will impact other struggling municipalities
around the country.
"This is an issue of national importance," attorney Sharon
Levine said. "We're seeing already across the country the impact
it's having."
Detroit's attorney, Corinne Ball, said the city's sole focus
was to get its plan of adjustment confirmed by the court. She
said the city would support an expedited appeals process if it
did not detract from that process.
"The city is dedicated to proceeding as rapidly as possible
moving toward a plan of adjustment that will hopefully have
broad creditor support," Ball said. "That is our objective."