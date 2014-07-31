July 31 A federal court was asked on Thursday to
suspend seven pending appeals over Detroit's eligibility for
bankruptcy until the city concludes a confirmation process for
its plan to adjust $18 billion of debt.
Attorneys for the city, Michigan, Detroit pension funds,
unions and others that filed five of the appeals said moving
forward with the cases now would "significantly undermine"
settlements and mediation and could delay the city's exit from
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. But they also
declined to dismiss their cases at this point.
"Holding the appeals in abeyance also ensures that this court
will not unnecessarily decide important state and federal
constitutional issues," the attorneys said in a letter to the
6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.
They added that the federal appeals court would retain
jurisdiction after the plan confirmation process to review a
December ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that
found Detroit was broke and eligible for Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy.
Parties in the remaining two appeals asked the court
separately to suspend their cases, according to the letter.
The appeals court had initially scheduled oral arguments for
July 30 for the seven cases. But those proceedings were
eventually canceled at the request of the city and the appealing
parties due to actual or pending settlements.
In the wake of the cancellation, the appealing parties were
given a Thursday deadline to inform the court if they wanted to
dismiss their cases.
The appeals took issue with Rhodes' contention that pensions
could be cut as part of the city's restructuring efforts despite
protections in the Michigan Constitution against impairing
public worker pensions. They also argued against the legality of
a Michigan law that enabled Detroit's state-appointed emergency
manager to file the bankruptcy case in July 2013 with the
governor's permission.
Since that December ruling, Detroit has reached settlements
with most of its major creditors. Active and retired city
workers overwhelmingly voted to accept the city's debt
adjustment plan, which calls for cuts to retiree pensions and
health care.
The pension cuts would be mitigated by the so-called grand
bargain, which taps into $466 million pledged by foundations and
the Detroit Institute of Arts and $195 million in state money.
The attorneys in their letter warned the appeals court that
the money could be jeopardized if the court should rule at this
juncture in the bankruptcy. Rhodes has set an Aug. 21 start date
for the confirmation hearing, which will determine if the plan
is fair and feasible.
Meanwhile, the appeals would remain alive should the
current plan change or fail to be confirmed.
"In the event the bankruptcy court confirms a plan that does
not reflect the settlements and grand bargain, keeping these
fully-briefed appeals in place ensures that the court promptly
could hear oral argument and decide the eligibility issues," the
letter said.
