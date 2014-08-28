BRIEF-Quest Holdings says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy
* Says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by aplha grissin's bankruptcy
Aug 28 Barclays PLC has agreed to raise up to $275 million to fund Detroit's exit from municipal bankruptcy, according to a notice filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court by the city on Thursday.
The financing will involve bonds issued through the Michigan Finance Authority then purchased by Barclays at a price equal to par, according to deal's term sheet. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by aplha grissin's bankruptcy
* Says the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy