June 3 A Michigan Senate committee on Tuesday
unanimously passed a package of bills that include state money
to aid Detroit retirees, a key element in the city's plan to
adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy.
The affirmative votes by the five-member Senate Government
Operations Committee sent nine bills to the full
Republican-controlled chamber for consideration possibly later
on Tuesday. The measures won approval from the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on May 22.
Under the so-called grand bargain in Detroit's debt
adjustment plan, Michigan's nearly $195 million lump sum
contribution, along with $466 million pledged over 20 years by
philanthropic foundations and the Detroit Institute of Arts
would be used to ease pension cuts for city retirees. The deal
would also protect city art works from being sold to raise money
to pay city creditors and includes commitments from two unions
to raise money for retiree healthcare costs.
All of the contributions are contingent on each other and on
members of Detroit's two retirement systems agreeing to accept
minimal cuts to their pensions to help the cash-strapped city
deal with $18 billion of debt and other obligations.
The legislation would allow Michigan to take the money out of
its rainy day fund. The money would be paid back to the fund
over time from Michigan's share of a national settlement with
U.S. tobacco companies.
The bills also create a nine-member oversight panel that
would stay active until Detroit meets certain financial
thresholds and require the city hire a qualified chief financial
officer and submit four-year financial plans.
Ahead of the voting, the Senate committee heard testimony
for and against the bills from retiree, taxpayer and business
groups, as well as from the head of Detroit's police union,
which is opposing the city's debt adjustment plan. The committee
did not take up a bill dealing with a property tax millage for
the art museum.
State officials have warned that unless the state
participates in the settlement, Michigan could be hit with big
legal and social service costs in the wake of larger pension
reductions for Detroit retirees.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes has set July 24 for the
start of a hearing on Detroit's debt adjustment plan to
determine if it is fair and feasible.
