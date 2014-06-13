BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it received a notice from Chongqing Laiquyuan Trading
* Received a notice from chongqing laiquyuan trading co., ltd
June 13 A settlement over the treatment of outstanding limited-tax general obligation bonds in Detroit's historic bankruptcy case has been reached, U.S. Bankruptcy Court mediators announced on Friday.
Details of the settlement, reached between the city and two unnamed parties that either own or insure "a large majority" of the bonds, are in "the final documentation process" and were not disclosed, according to the mediators' statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A Canadian court on Monday upheld a decision to grant lenders priority over environmental clean-up costs in oil-and-gas bankruptcies, raising chances disused wells from defunct companies could become a government responsibility.