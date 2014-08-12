Aug 12 A federal judge could once again push
back the start date for the trial on Detroit's exit from the
largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history after some
creditors said on Tuesday a possible settlement is snarling key
components of the restructuring plan.
The complicated settlement rests on a tender offer for $5.2
billion of the city's water and sewer revenue bonds. The
deadline for bondholders to tender their debt voluntarily for
repurchase is Aug. 21, the same day the trial is to begin, with
the final settlement possibly becoming firm weeks later, in the
middle of the proceeding.
Because the settlement could significantly alter the
proposed restructuring plan that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes will weigh at the trial, some city creditors are asking
for a two-week delay to the start date. They say that would give
the city enough time to file a new version of the plan
incorporating the settlement.
In a hearing on Tuesday, Rhodes, who has already delayed the
trial once, appeared to agree.
Detroit wants to maintain the current schedule and has
suggested moving testimony on the revenue bond settlement toward
the end of the trial. If Rhodes decides the plan is fair and
feasible, then the delay will make it hard for Detroit to meet
some of its deadlines, lawyers for the city said at Tuesday's
hearing.
"Understand what you're asking the court to do," Rhodes said
to the lawyers. "You're asking the court to start a confirmation
hearing on a plan you don't want confirmed, knowing you're going
to file a plan two weeks later that you do want confirmed.
That's very tough."
Since Detroit filed for bankruptcy protection more than a
year ago, it has reached a long string of settlements on its $18
billion in debt and obligations.
But coming to an agreement around Detroit Water and Sewerage
Department debt had seemed nearly impossible, and in July most
of the bondholders voted against the city's debt adjustment
plan. Last week, though, the DWSD announced the tender offer,
saying those who agree to exchange their current debt for new
bonds will not be able to oppose the restructuring plan.
There is a possibility, though, that not enough bondholders
will tender their debt or the offer will not create "sufficient
savings," Heather Lennox, an attorney for the city, said at the
hearing. At that point, the current bankruptcy plan's treatment
of the bonds will stand.
Three counties, meanwhile, whose residents pay for and
receive DWSD services, object to the plan's proposed diversion
of millions of dollars in department revenue to city pension
payments. They claim that money is needed for critical water and
sewer system improvements. On Tuesday, Rhodes allowed their
objections to move forward.
WATER PLAN HAS MANY FACETS
Detroit outlined its tender offer for $2.75 billion of sewer
bonds and $2.433 billion of water supply system bonds in a court
filing late on Monday. It offers various purchase prices as
percentages of the par amounts of the senior and second lien
bonds.
If enough bonds are returned, Detroit would have to decide
whether to finance the tender by issuing refunding bonds through
the Michigan Finance Authority, with Citigroup as the senior
underwriter, or by privately placing debt with Citibank and
other yet-to-be determined financial institutions.
On Tuesday, the state authority approved the set-up and
authorized the sale of $175 million of new debt for the
department's capital needs in the coming year.
Under the public sale, the pricing date would be Aug. 26
with settlement on Sept. 4. The option calls for a portion of
the 30-year bonds to be insured by Assured Guaranty and projects
bond coupons of 5.75 percent or less.
With the new bonds, the city will seek a court order that
water and sewer net revenue pledged as security constitutes a
lien on special revenue.
The tender offer also reflects a deal between Detroit and
four bond insurance companies, an ad hoc committee of
bondholders and the bond trustee to tap no more than $24 million
a year in water and sewer revenue for the city's General
Retirement System, far less than the $43 million the city
originally sought.
