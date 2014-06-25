DETROIT, June 25 Detroit is off the hook for
$150 million to buy garbage trucks that one resident claimed or
to compensate a California man $1 trillion for the loss of
nuclear research materials, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled
on Wednesday.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the city's historic
bankruptcy case, agreed with the city's objections to claims
filed by some individual would-be creditors.
The city characterized the claim for $1 trillion by Albert
O'Rourke of Oceanside, California, as frivolous. O'Rourke said
the city had lost or destroyed "Manhattan Project" nuclear
research materials housed in property he owns in Detroit. The
claim amount was based on the price tag for building various
nuclear weapons and devices related to the missing materials.
As for Lucinda Darrah, who requested the $150 million to
purchase garbage trucks so residents can manage their own trash
disposal and later amended her claim to $450 million for
compensation for harmful pollution from a city incinerator, the
judge suggested she consult a lawyer on how to substantiate her
claims.
Late on Tuesday, Rhodes rejected claims by Rickie Allen Holt
on behalf of the Aboriginal Indigenous Peoples for $7 billion in
damages because Detroit failed to secure the peoples' "expressed
permission" to file for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in July
2013.
Wednesday's hearing came as Detroit's case heads toward the
Aug. 14 start of trial during which the city will defend the
fairness and feasibility of its plan to exit bankruptcy after
adjusting $18 billion of debt owed mostly to customary creditors
such as pension funds, bondholders and businesses.
(Reporting by Cherie Curry; Additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)