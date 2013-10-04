CHICAGO Oct 4 Detroit's historic bankruptcy
filing could upend long-established market views on the high
standing of general obligation bonds, the form of debt sold most
frequently in the U.S. municipal bond market, Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank researchers said Friday.
The city's move in July to seek protection from creditors so
far has had only a modest effect on the overall muni market,
apart from driving up borrowing costs for issuers in Michigan.
But how the bankruptcy court rules on the treatment of
different debt classes could profoundly alter market perceptions
of their risk, particularly for issuers with mushrooming pension
obligations like Detroit's, two of the bank's economists wrote
in a monthly research note, the "Chicago Fed Letter."
A key issue in the city's pending Chapter 9 bankruptcy is
whether Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr,
may treat certain general obligation bonds as unsecured debt on
a par with its pension obligations, and repay them at just
pennies on the dollar.
General obligation, or GO, bonds have long been viewed as
the muni market's gold standard, and none of the handful of
municipal bankruptcies since 1970 has resulted in a writedown of
GO debt. Since 2003, GO bonds accounted for nearly 60 percent of
new debt deals in the $3.7 trillion muni bond market, where
cities, states, hospitals, school districts and others raise
cash for capital projects and other needs.
Orr's proposed cuts to retirement benefits, which are being
challenged in the bankruptcy case by labor unions, retirees and
pension funds, conflict with strong protections in the Michigan
Constitution against impairing those benefits.
The judge in the Detroit case has not yet determined if
Detroit is eligible to formally enter bankruptcy protection, as
hearings in that phase begin later this month.
A successful challenge by unions and retirees, on the basis
of the U.S. Constitution's Tenth Amendment regarding states'
rights, could impact the pricing of bonds issued by cities with
large unfunded pension liabilities, according to the Fed report.
"If the court agrees with pension creditors that state
protections hold supreme, this could change market expectations
with respect to the relative standing of municipal debt issued
by cities located in states with such protections," the Fed
report said, pointing to Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York
City.
Overall, large U.S. cities in a recent Pew study have funded
only 57.5 percent of the $511.2 billion of retirement benefits
they promised.
Orr has lumped about $411 million of unlimited tax GO bonds
into the unsecured debt pile even though Detroit voters approved
a special property tax levy to pay off the debt.
That pile also includes limited tax GO debt, secured only by
Detroit's general fund revenue, and pension debt - neither of
which was approved by voters.
"This issue will be ultimately settled by the court, and it
might have wide-reaching consequences for the pricing of
voter-approved GO debt," the report said.
Detroit defaulted on its "unsecured" GO bonds this week by
skipping debt service payments due on Tuesday.