Jan 22 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will soon announce support for "significant state participation" in a plan to protect Detroit's public pensions and the city's art museum in an effort to help resolve key issues in the city's bankruptcy case, U.S. Bankruptcy Court mediators said on Wednesday.

The mediators, who are participating in Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy case, said the Republican governor intends to work with the state legislature to gain support for the plan.

Last week, a group of foundations said they pledged more than $330 million to help preserve the Detroit Institute of Arts' collection and assist in shoring up the cash-strapped city's retirement fund. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing By Dan Burns)