By Karen Pierog
| DETROIT, Sept 5
DETROIT, Sept 5 Detroit could not afford to
undertake a series of necessary improvements without a
court-approved plan to shed a chunk of its debt, a city
consultant testified on Friday at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court
hearing.
Charles Moore, a senior managing director at restructuring
firm Conway MacKenzie Inc, said the six areas of Detroit's
government that have been targeted for $1.7 billion of
reinvestment initiatives running through June 30, 2023, were
essential for the city to provide adequate levels of services to
residents and businesses.
"Without the plan, it's uncertain to me how the reinvestment
initiatives can be funded," Moore testified during the fourth
day of a key hearing to determine whether the city's debt
adjustment plan is fair and feasible.
Detroit last year filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history. It would shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion
of debt and obligations under the plan and the city has reached
settlements with most of its major creditors, including pension
funds and unions.
Hold-out creditors remain, including Syncora Guarantee Inc
and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which backed payments on
$1.4 billion of pension debt and are facing recoveries of just
10 cents on the dollar or nothing if the city succeeds in
voiding the debt all together. Both bond insurers have argued
the plan shortchanges them while allowing fatter recoveries for
others, including the city's retired workers.
The city would spend the $1.7 billion to eradicate blighted
buildings, improve public safety services, update information
technology and address other neglected areas.
Moore said the initiatives are expected to boost city
revenue by $483 million and cut costs by $358 million through
mid-2023. That would leave about $877 million to be covered by
debt reductions and other funding sources in the city's plan.
Moore followed Detroit Chief Financial Officer John Hill on
the stand. Hill wrapped up his testimony on Friday with
questions from Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case.
Hill, who previously testified that he is willing to
continue as CFO for the post-bankruptcy city, said while the
plan will not be easy to implement, Detroit has to maintain a
"crisis mentality" to ensure it continues to move forward.
An oversight commission that would be created for Detroit
once it leaves bankruptcy should include business professionals
who will not hesitate to act, Hill added.
"I believe that pressure will help keep things on track," he
said.
On Thursday, the city used most of last week's $1.8 billion
refunding bond issue to repurchase $1.47 billion of water and
sewer revenue bonds. That means the objections to the plan by
owners of the now-repurchased bonds are withdrawn, according to
a court filing.
The hearing could take several weeks, with many witnesses
including the state-appointed emergency manager and Detroit's
mayor called to testify.
