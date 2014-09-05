(Adds summary of hearing so far, filing of sealed order)
By Karen Pierog
DETROIT, Sept 5 Detroit could not afford to
undertake a series of necessary improvements without a
court-approved plan to shed a chunk of its debt, a city
consultant testified on Friday at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court
hearing.
Charles Moore, a senior managing director at restructuring
firm Conway MacKenzie Inc, said the six areas of Detroit's
government that have been targeted for $1.7 billion of
reinvestment initiatives running through June 30, 2023, were
essential for the city to provide adequate levels of services to
residents and businesses.
"Without the plan, it's uncertain to me how the reinvestment
initiatives can be funded," Moore testified during the fourth
day of a hearing to determine whether the city's debt adjustment
plan is fair and feasible.
Detroit last year filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history. It would shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion
of debt and obligations under the plan and the city has reached
settlements with most of its major creditors, including pension
funds and unions.
Hold-out creditors remain, including Syncora Guarantee Inc
and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which backed payments on
$1.4 billion of pension debt and are facing recoveries of just
10 cents on the dollar or nothing if the city succeeds in
voiding the debt all together. Both bond insurers have argued
the plan short changes them while allowing fatter recoveries for
others, including the city's retired workers.
The city would spend the $1.7 billion to eradicate blighted
buildings, improve public safety services, update information
technology and address other neglected areas.
Moore said the initiatives are expected to boost city
revenue by $483 million and cut costs by $358 million through
mid-2023. That would leave about $877 million to be covered by
debt reductions and other funding sources in the city's plan.
While the confirmation hearing on the plan is scheduled to
last through Oct. 17, its first four days were consumed by
opening statements from plan supporters and opponents, leaving
time for testimony from only two witnesses: Moore and Detroit
Chief Financial Officer John Hill. Moore is due back on the
stand on Monday for continued cross examination.
Detroit had submitted a list of 26 witnesses, including
Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, and the
city's mayor, Mike Duggan. One of the city's lawyers has said
Detroit may not finish laying out its case until the first week
in October.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, has
allocated each side 85 hours to present their cases.
On Friday, a sealed order was filed in the case, meaning its
contents were not publicly disclosed. Previous sealed orders
dealt with mediation matters and the judge's bus tour of
Detroit.
Hill wrapped up his testimony earlier on Friday with
questions from the judge. Hill said that while the plan will not
be easy to implement, Detroit has to maintain a "crisis
mentality" to ensure it continues to move forward.
An oversight commission that would be created for Detroit
once it leaves bankruptcy should include business professionals
who will not hesitate to act, he added.
"I believe that pressure will help keep things on track."
