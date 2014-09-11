(Adds Syncora comment on recovery rates)
By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT, Sept 10 A federal judge has delayed
until Monday the landmark trial on Detroit's plan to exit
bankruptcy, as the city neared a deal with bond insurer Syncora
Guarantee Inc, one of its most formidable hold-out creditors.
Syncora had argued it had been short-changed compared with
other creditors. As part of the deal, Syncora will drop its
objection to the restructuring plan, which could clear the way
for the plan to win swift approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Steven Rhodes.
Syncora and the city reached an agreement in principle and
requested the delay late Tuesday. Rhodes approved the delay on
Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Syncora will receive new notes totaling
$23.5 million, according to a term sheet Emergency Manager
Kevyn Orr released. Detroit's city council must approve the
terms and is set to meet on Monday.
"(The settlement) should shorten the trial because if
Syncora withdraws its objections, many of the witnesses will
fall off the list," said Melissa Jacoby, law professor at the
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Rhodes began a confirmation hearing on Detroit's plan to
adjust $18 billion of debt last week and had scheduled hearing
dates through Oct. 17.
Syncora would receive 26 cents on the dollar, compared with
the recovery of 10 cents on the dollar the city originally
offered, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing two sources
familiar with the deal.
But Syncora's attorneys put out a statement late Wednesday
criticizing the estimate, saying the deal resolves separate
disputes through a variety of means and makes calculating a
single recovery rate nearly impossible.
"The global deal between Syncora and the city cannot be
accurately quantified in terms of cents on the dollar," the law
firm Kirkland & Ellis, said. "This makes the range of recovery
by Syncora very speculative, but it is almost certainly much
lower than reported."
Much of the agreement involves land and leasing deals,
muddling an exact valuation.
Syncora will form a subsidiary to handle the property deals
in the settlement, which also extends the company's lease of
part of the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.
The subsidiary would lease a parking garage for 30 years,
investing $13.5 million over five years in upgrades and
receiving all garage net income plus a 40 percent return.
Meanwhile, it has the option of taking ownership of six empty
downtown lots to develop.
The settlement also creates an asset pool that rests on the
city issuing $88.4 million bonds backed by parking revenue and
carrying a 5 percent coupon. Syncora would receive 24.055
percent of the pool, or a $6.25 million credit toward purchasing
property and annual cash payments of $2.4 million from parking
assets.
However, the deal requires that Syncora settle claims and
counterclaims with interest-rate swap providers UBS AG and
Merrill Lynch Capital Services, a unit of Bank of America
.
Syncora would receive $5 million to resolve liability
involving the swaps under the deal. U.S. Judge Gerald Rosen, the
chief mediator in the case, has set a mediation session with the
city, Syncora and the swap providers for Thursday.
The deal leaves bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance
Co, as the last major hold-out creditor. An attorney for FGIC
told Rhodes his client needed until Monday to review documents
for the potential Syncora settlement.
FGIC has a $1.1 billion exposure in Detroit's bankruptcy
from guaranteeing payments on the city's pension debt.
In a statement, FGIC said it has not agreed to any potential
settlement involving Detroit's $1.4 billion of pension
certificates of participation, but remains open to "good faith
settlement discussions."
FGIC has been pushing for the city to sell or monetize works
at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to fatten payments to
creditors. Detroit instead plans to spin the museum off into a
nonprofit corporation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting and writing by
Karen Pierog in Chicago and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli, Paul Simao and Ken Wills)