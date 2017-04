DETROIT Detroit is continuing talks with its creditors but "significant difficulties" make a deal hard to reach, an attorney for the city told a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday.

David Heiman, an attorney with Jones Day, said Detroit held talks with the city's unsecured creditors last week and has scheduled more for Friday and next week.

U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes is holding the second hearing on Friday in Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy filing.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by James Dalgleish)