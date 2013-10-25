By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Oct 24 Detroit was operating on a
"razor's edge" and had no options to avoid running out of cash
and filing bankruptcy, the city's top adviser testified on
Thursday in a trial to determine whether the city is eligible to
file the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Kenneth Buckfire, the city's top outside financial adviser,
said the city tried to avoid filing bankruptcy in July by
cutting expenses and looking at city assets that might be sold
to raise cash.
The case is being closely watched for the precedents it
could set for other U.S. cities facing huge healthcare and
pension obligations amid declining revenue.
Unions, pension funds and others who would face large
financial losses if Detroit is granted bankruptcy protection are
arguing that the city does not qualify and is rushing into
bankruptcy as an effort to avoid meeting its financial
obligations.
Buckfire, an investment banker hired by the city in January
to advise on its financial restructuring, described in his
testimony the city's search for cash in the weeks before the
state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, determined a
bankruptcy filing was Detroit's best option.
Detroit's best source of revenue was its three casinos,
which brought in about $180 million a year, or 20 percent of the
city's budget, Buckfire testified.
But those funds have been locked up since they were pledged
as collateral to interest-rate swap contracts agreed to in 2009.
And the city now hopes to use them as collateral on $350 million
of debtor in possession financing to end the unfavorable swap
deals.
To raise cash, Detroit considered selling everything from
masterpieces at the Detroit Institute of Arts to city
infrastructure. But no deals could be closed before the July 18
bankruptcy filing, he said.
The city's Coleman Young Municipal Airport is "effectively
worth nothing," Buckfire testified. The city can't sell its
portion of the Detroit-Windsor tunnel until at least 2020, and
the works of the Detroit Institute of Arts are currently being
appraised by Christie's auction house, Buckfire testified.
The city also is looking to lease the Detroit Water and
Sewerage Department to a regional authority. Detroit Emergency
Manager Kevyn Orr proposed the deal in June, and negotiations
are ongoing. But Buckfire testified that several private equity
firms were potentially interested in purchasing the department
if they could charge higher water rates.
Buckfire's testimony was part of Detroit's efforts to
convince Judge Steven Rhodes that Detroit meets the legal
requirements of municipal bankruptcy.
Lawyers representing unions, retirees and pension funds who
oppose the bankruptcy will be able to question Buckfire, the
third of five witnesses the city is expected to call, when the
trial resumes Friday morning.
Gaurav Malhotra, a financial analyst who has advised the
city since 2011, testified earlier Thursday that Detroit could
improve its cash flow only by restructuring its pension and
health benefits, not by selling assets or deferring payments to
its pension funds. Even if the city could sell some assets, the
proceeds would do little to close the more than $18 billion in
liabilities the city faces, he said.
The city expects to wrap up its case on Friday.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who appointed emergency
manager Orr, is expected to testify on Monday. The trial could
wrap up as early as next Tuesday.
Rhodes is not expected to make a ruling on eligibility until
at least mid-November.