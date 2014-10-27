DETROIT Oct 27 Holders of the bulk of Detroit's
pension debt have signed off on a settlement and will drop their
objections to the city's plan to exit bankruptcy, attorneys said
on Monday.
Investment firms that own 90 percent of the $1.1 billion of
certificates of participation insured by Financial Guaranty
Insurance Co. were the last significant objectors in the case.
"I'm happy to report just in the nick of time we've resolved
each and every one of the pending issues," FGIC attorney Alfredo
Perez told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.
Jonathan Wagner, the debt holders' attorney, said the firms
were withdrawing their objections based on a final term sheet
filed with the court Monday morning.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago)