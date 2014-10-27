DETROIT Oct 27 Holders of the bulk of Detroit's pension debt have signed off on a settlement and will drop their objections to the city's plan to exit bankruptcy, attorneys said on Monday.

Investment firms that own 90 percent of the $1.1 billion of certificates of participation insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. were the last significant objectors in the case.

"I'm happy to report just in the nick of time we've resolved each and every one of the pending issues," FGIC attorney Alfredo Perez told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.

Jonathan Wagner, the debt holders' attorney, said the firms were withdrawing their objections based on a final term sheet filed with the court Monday morning. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)