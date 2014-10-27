(Recasts with close of trial; adds quotes, context)
By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT Oct 27 Detroit on Monday wrapped up its
historic bankruptcy case, which began with contentious
opposition from creditors and ended with eleventh-hour deals
enabling the city to shed $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt
and obligations.
In closing arguments, attorneys for the city and others
worked to convince U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that he
should permit Detroit to emerge from bankruptcy before
Thanksgiving.
They largely presented a view of harmony, emphasizing the
plan's string of bilateral settlements had brought the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy to conclusion at record speed,
mostly through the groundbreaking "Grand Bargain." Under the
deal, foundations, the state and the Detroit Institute of Arts
will pitch in funds to ease pension cuts and avoid selling the
city's art collection.
They also said Detroit's abundance of abandoned property
provided the broke city with a unique way to compensate
creditors.
The judge, who began the confirmation hearing on Sept. 2,
said he will rule Nov. 7 on whether the 1,165-page plan is fair
to creditors and feasible for the city to implement.
The July 2013 bankruptcy filing was the city's only avenue
for addressing its fiscal woes, which included a big public
pension burden, said Bruce Bennett, an attorney at law firm
Jones Day who presented Detroit's closing arguments. About 150
court-ordered mediation sessions helped bridge differences with
creditors, he added.
"This plan is very broadly consensual at this point and the
city has settled with all the objectors and all the major
economic players in the city of Detroit," Bennett said.
The city's biggest financial risks would be to misspend $1.7
billion targeted for restructuring and reinvestment initiatives,
ignore investments in capital projects and information
technology, and allow public pension funding to slide once
again, Bennett said, answering questions from Rhodes.
"The labor organizations have to put pension funding high on
their bargaining list," Bennett said.
Underfunding of the city's two retirement systems led
Detroit to issue more than $1.4 billion of pension debt in 2005
and 2006 that became a lightning rod for contention in the
bankruptcy case.
When the hearing ended, Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed
emergency manager, praised the plan for its "broad-brush
consensus," noting he feared the case "would be volatile until
the end."
The case started off contentiously but wrapped up with the
two largest holdout creditors, bond insurers Syncora Guarantee
Inc and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, settling in recent
weeks. Earlier on Monday, an attorney for holders of much of the
pension debt announced they signed off on a deal.
Bennett defended bankruptcy fees to the judge, who suggested
Detroit turn to mediation or even litigation to ensure the costs
are reasonable.
"Are the city's professional fees going to be high in a case
like this? Of course they are. Because they are high does that
mean they are unreasonable? Of course they are not," Bennett
said.
As of Oct. 3, consultants had billed Detroit almost $137.2
million, with the largest tab from Bennett's firm, Jones Day,
for $52.3 million, according to data from Orr's office.
The bond insurers' settlements included options on city
property, which Bennett said allows creditors to invest in urban
renewal while saving Detroit money.
The "Grand Bargain" was instrumental in winning support from
the city's retirees. In his closing statement, Bennett said the
city could not be forced to sell assets like art to enhance
creditor recoveries - a point disputed by Syncora and FGIC
before they settled. He also said Detroit was literally taxed
out.
"Detroit's taxes are higher than many cities in the state of
the Michigan and our services are not anywhere close to the best
in Michigan," he said.
