Nov 7 Detroit's nearly 16-month odyssey through
bankruptcy reaches the finish line on Friday, when a federal
judge will issue his ruling on whether the city's plan for
shedding debt and investing in its future is both feasible and
fair.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes could approve the
entire plan put forward by the city's emergency manager, Kevyn
Orr. He also could send the plan back for partial revision. An
all-out rejection, while possible, is not widely expected.
"I don't think (Rhodes) will throw it all out," said James
Spiotto, managing director of Chapman Strategic Advisors in
Chicago and a municipal bankruptcy expert. "He might ask for
clarification or adjustments."
The feasibility of Detroit's plan is expected to occupy most
of the court's attention during a proceeding scheduled to begin
at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on Friday. Most of the fairness
questions appear to have been answered with the settlements
Detroit reached with major creditors, including bond-insurance
companies and public employee pension funds.
Court-appointed expert, Martha Kopacz, testified the city's
plan is feasible. But she said the relatively fast pace of the
city's case may have produced more generous terms for creditors
and pushed Detroit "to the skinny end of feasibility."
Kopacz, a senior managing director at Phoenix Management in
Boston, also said Detroit was "at the edge" of its ability to
repay $275 million the city plans to borrow to finance its exit
from bankruptcy.
The plan to shed about $7 billion of Detroit's $18 billion
of debt includes $1.7 billion of reinvestment initiatives
through 2023. Those would be funded in part by improved revenue
and cost savings.
Spiotto said the $1.7 billion "may turn out to be a drop in
the bucket," as Detroit's needs over the next decade would
likely eclipse that amount.
Michael Sweet, bankruptcy attorney with Fox Rothschild in
San Francisco, said Detroit will need to succeed with efforts to
revitalize. "They have to get people to come back and stay and
feel safe and secure," he said. "The city needs to prove it's
back."
In reaching his decision, Judge Rhodes can draw on thousands
of exhibits and hours of testimony from Orr, Mayor Mike Duggan,
pension actuaries, and others during a confirmation hearing that
started Sept. 2 and concluded Oct. 27.
The biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy began on July 18, 2013
with major creditors girding for battle and has wound down in a
flurry of settlements. A so-called "Grand Bargain" taps into
$816 million from foundations, the Detroit Institute of Arts and
the state of Michigan to ease pension cuts and protect
city-owned art work from sale. Two companies that guaranteed
payments on Detroit bonds, Syncora Guarantee Inc and
Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, received options to
develop parcels of land.
Judge Rhodes has signaled support for the settlements, noted
Juliet Moringiello, a professor at Widener School of Law in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "There would have been clearer signals
all along if this isn't good enough," she said.
Meanwhile, consultants and law firms have billed Detroit
$140 million, with Orr's former law firm, Jones Day, billing the
most at $52.3 million through Oct. 24.
Rhodes has mentioned the possibility that the city could
turn to mediation or even litigation over its bankruptcy-related
fees.
The costliness alone may deter other fiscally troubled
cities from filing for bankruptcy, Spiotto said. "It's the
wake-up call for other municipalities. Don't let it go too far,"
he said.
