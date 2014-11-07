(Adds comment by Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr)
By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT Nov 7 Detroit won U.S. Bankruptcy Court
approval on Friday for a road map to end its fiscal free fall
and revitalize a city sinking under a huge debt load and
dysfunctional government.
Judge Steven Rhodes confirmed the city's plan to shed about
$7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations and plow
$1.7 billion into improvements, finding it both fair to
creditors and feasible to implement.
"The city has worked honestly, diligently, and tirelessly to
accomplish precisely the remedy that the bankruptcy code
establishes for municipalities," Rhodes said in the ruling he
read from the bench.
He acknowledged the anger the bankruptcy fueled among many
Detroit residents and urged them to look forward.
"And so I ask you, for the good of the city's fresh start,
to move past your anger. Move past it and join in the work that
is necessary to fix this city," he said.
He also called Detroit's inability to provide adequate
services to its residents "inhumane and intolerable," saying
that the city's plan aims to fix that problem.
Once the proud symbol of U.S. industrial strength, Detroit
fell on hard times after decades of population loss, rampant
debt and financial mismanagement left it struggling to provide
basic services to residents. During the 15-1/2-month bankruptcy
process, the city's historic collection at the Detroit Institute
of Arts (DIA) came into play as a potential pot of assets to
satisfy creditors.
The journey through Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy began on
July 18, 2013, with major creditors girding for battle, and has
wound down in a flurry of settlements. A so-called Grand Bargain
taps in to $816 million from foundations, the DIA and the state
of Michigan to ease pension cuts and protect city-owned art work
from sale.
In his ruling, Rhodes said that settlement, which was key in
winning the support for the plan from Detroit's two retirement
systems and scores of city workers and retirees, "borders on
miraculous." Bigger cuts to retiree healthcare were justified
because that benefit, unlike pensions, was not protected under
Michigan's constitution, he said.
However, a deal that granted unsecured holders of the city's
unlimited tax general obligation bonds a 74 percent recovery was
possibly at the top range of reasonableness, Rhodes said. He
also noted that bond repayment can no longer be the only top
budget priority in Michigan ahead of pensions.
Richard Ciccarone, head of Merritt Research Services, said
Detroit changed the risk profile for municipal bonds.
"It's a milestone for municipal credit risk. If we look back
over the past 50 years, this stands out as evidence that
municipal bonds are not risk-free."
Two companies that guaranteed payments on Detroit bonds and
were the last major holdout creditors in the case, Syncora
Guarantee Inc and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co
, received options to develop parcels of land.
Rhodes imposed the plan on two classes of
miscellaneous creditors.
With the cost of Detroit's consultants and lawyers topping
$140 million, Rhodes said a process will be established to
determine if those fees are reasonable.
Attending Rhodes' ruling were Detroit's state-appointed
emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, who took Michigan's biggest city
to bankruptcy court, and Mayor Mike Duggan, who is now tasked
with carrying out the plan. Orr came under fire from many
Detroit constituents and city-elected leaders when he was
appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to turn the city
around.
"The rule of law, comity, civility and unity prevailed.
Sometimes not too easily - but eventually," Orr said at a news
conference following the ruling.
Duggan, at the same news conference, took issue with Rhodes'
concern that it is a possible conflict of interest for the mayor
and a member of the city council to have a seat on a
nine-member, state-created oversight board for a post-bankruptcy
Detroit.
"I am going to sit on that financial review commission to
make darn sure that every single document they ask for, every
single concern they raise is responded to promptly by the city
of Detroit," Duggan said.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who authorized the
bankruptcy, also noted at the news conference that much work
remains to be done. "We need to redouble our efforts on the
neighborhoods, to make Detroit a place where people want to
raise their families."
