BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy emerges from Chapter 11
* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new board of directors
DETROIT Dec 10 Detroit will officially exit the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy later on Wednesday, city and state of Michigan officials announced.
"It is time for the city to emerge from bankruptcy," Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said at a news conference.
The effective day will trigger payments to city creditors under a debt adjustment plan confirmed by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge last month.
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved a fiscal plan for the struggling U.S. territory's Government Development Bank, which would wind down the bank's operations over 10 years.