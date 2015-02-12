Feb 12 The U.S. federal court judge who oversaw Detroit's historic bankruptcy case ruled on Thursday that the nearly $178 million charged to the city by law firms and consultants for fees and expenses was "reasonable."

Judge Steven Rhodes said he based his decision mainly on the complexity of the bankruptcy case filed in July 2013 as well as "substantial reductions" that the firms agreed to make to their bills. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)