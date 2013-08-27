DETROIT Aug 27 The federal judge overseeing
Detroit's bankruptcy is accelerating the already hurried process
of determining whether the city is eligible for protection from
its creditors.
Judge Steven Rhodes ordered late Monday that the initial
oral arguments in the case will begin on Sept. 18, well ahead of
the Oct. 23 date he originally scheduled for the start of the
trial on the question of eligibility.
Rhodes also said on Monday that he would delay hearing
objections to the bankruptcy that center on potential cuts to
city employee and retiree pension rights, which unions and
retiree groups argue are protected by the Michigan state
constitution.
The judge wrote in his order that he "appreciates the
extraordinary importance of the pension rights," but he will not
consider arguments about potential cuts to pensions until after
he decides whether the city is eligible for bankruptcy.
The eligibility argument will center on whether Detroit is
insolvent, whether the city negotiated in good faith with its
creditors, or whether there were too many creditors to make
negotiations feasible.
The bankruptcy code requires only that Detroit's emergency
manager, Kevyn Orr, prove that the city is insolvent, Rhodes
wrote, adding that the city does not need to "prove that any
particular plan that it might later propose is confirmable."
Creditors filed 109 objections to the city's bankruptcy
before the deadline last week. The Sept. 18 hearing will be used
to hear arguments on legal issues in the case raised by city
labor unions and others, including the constitutionality of
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy and of the Michigan law that
allowed the city to file for bankruptcy.
Arguments objecting to the underlying facts in the case,
such as whether the city negotiated with creditors in good
faith, will be heard on Oct. 23 as originally planned.
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history on July 18. Orr has said he wants the city to be out of
bankruptcy court by the time his term as emergency manager
possibly ends in the fall of 2014.
Monday's order is the latest sign that Rhodes wants to set
an aggressive time table to move the city through bankruptcy
court.
"A prompt oral argument on these legal issues will promote
just, speedy, and efficient determination of the city's
eligibility to be a debtor" under the bankruptcy code, Rhodes
wrote on Monday.