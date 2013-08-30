DETROIT Aug 30 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
and other state officials are seeking to avoid being questioned
by Detroit worker and retiree unions in the city's bankruptcy
case, according to a motion filed on Friday.
Attorneys for the state, in a motion to quash depositions of
Snyder, Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon and others, said they
would not be able to offer testimony relevant to the issue of
whether Detroit is eligible to enter Chapter 9 protection.
The depositions, if they occur, would happen ahead of the
late October start to hearings before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Steven Rhodes on the eligibility issue.
The city filed the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history on July 18. Snyder, a Republican, had to approve a
request from Orr to file for bankruptcy protection.
Ed McNeil of the American Federation of State, County and
Municipal Employees Local 25 in Detroit, called Snyder's attempt
to dodge being questioned "a cowardly attempt to hide behind a
malicious legal maneuver."
The eligibility argument will focus on whether Detroit is
insolvent, whether the city negotiated in good faith with its
creditors, whether there were too many creditors to make
negotiations feasible, and whether Detroit's bankruptcy petition
of was filed in bad faith.
"The eligibility determination was made - and could only be
made - by the city of Detroit and Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr,"
the state's motion said.
But McNeil said, "Every step of the way Governor Snyder has
tried to stack the deck in his favor. He has blocked all
opportunity for meaningful negotiations and mediation. Today's
move is another attempt to bend the rules."
The state said the governor's reasoning for allowing the
filing were laid out in a public letter Snyder wrote to Orr
authorizing the city to seek bankruptcy protection.
It also argued that any request for discovery from state
officials should be made after Orr and other city officials are
deposed because "there has been no showing that the state
officials were involved in any relevant eligibility
determinations made prior to the filing of the petition."
Orr was deposed on Friday, but not on the question of the
city's eligibility to file for bankruptcy protection.
Orr was deposed by attorneys representing objectors to a
proposed deal that would terminate interest-rate swap agreements
on casino tax revenue, which were used to hedge interest-rate
exposure on some of the city's pension debt, at a discounted
rate of as much as 25 percent, saving the city more than $70
million.
