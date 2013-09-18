By Joseph Lichterman
| DETROIT, Sept 18
DETROIT, Sept 18 Detroit is considering tapping
into some of the $1.2 billion in water and sewer revenue
earmarked for repairs and instead apply it to city pension or
healthcare costs, the city's emergency manager has said in a
court proceeding.
"I didn't say we would take any capital; I said we will - we
would - consider it," Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said
in response to a line of questioning in a sworn deposition on
Monday.
Orr would not offer details about any planned alternative
uses for funds currently slated for upgrades to the water and
sewage department. But he acknowledged there likely are
restrictions on the use of water and sewer revenues based on
promises Detroit made when selling more than $5 billion in water
and sewer revenue bonds.
A 516-page transcript of Orr's testimony was included in a
filing with the bankruptcy court on Wednesday.
Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling, declined to comment on the
testimony.
Detroit's Water and Sewage Department provides water service
to the city and eight suburban counties that account for 40
percent of Michigan's population.
In a June 14 proposal to the city's creditors, Orr said he
hoped to spin off the water and sewer services into an
independent authority.
Detroit, which is struggling under an estimated debt load of
more than $18 billion, filed the largest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy in July. Orr was questioned Monday by attorneys
representing city unions and retirees who are trying to prove
the city is not eligible for protection from creditors under
U.S. bankruptcy law.
Roughly half of Detroit's liabilities stem from retirement
benefits, including $5.7 billion in liabilities for healthcare
and other retiree benefits and a $3.5 billion pension liability.
Orr has said city workers and retiree could face reductions
in pensions and health benefits. Attorneys spent most of the
deposition asking Orr about whether Michigan's state
Constitution prohibits him from reducing pension benefits.
Anthony Ullman, an attorney for the committee representing
the city retirees, grilled Orr about potential assets the city
could monetize, including the water and sewage department, the
Municipal Parking Department and the Detroit Institute of Arts.
The city owns the DIA's 60,000-piece collection and
discussion of potentially selling some of the pieces to pay the
city's debt has been one of the most publicized issues in the
bankruptcy proceedings. Christie's was hired to appraise part of
the museum's collection, but Orr said the auction house has not
yet delivered an appraised value.
In the testimony, Orr said there have been general
discussions of finding other ways to monetize the works,
including leasing some art. Orr said there was preliminary
discussion of a potential $1 million lease payment, but stated
he could not estimate the potential revenue stream more
precisely.
"It's nothing substantive ... I think I had a discussion
with one of the representatives at Christie's that was,
generally speaking leasing is a very difficult thing to do," Orr
said in the testimony. "That's the nature of the discussion that
you would have to have the right pieces at the right time at the
right market to generate cash."
Attorneys were also focused on communication between the
emergency manager's office and state officials prior to the
city's bankruptcy filing.
At the behest of city lawyers, Orr refused to answer
questions about any communication with the state. The Detroit
chapter of the American Federation of State, County and
Municipal Employees filed a request with the court Wednesday to
force Orr and other witnesses to testify on communications from
before the filing.
The transcript from Orr's deposition was included as part of
the filing. Bankruptcy court Steven Rhodes has scheduled a
hearing for Thursday on a request by the American Federation of
State County and Municipal Employees to compel Orr to testify
about communications between the city and the state of Michigan
prior to Detroit's July 18 bankruptcy filing.