DETROIT Nov 5 The city of Detroit will delay
its plan to move retiree healthcare onto the Affordable Care Act
exchanges because of problems that are plaguing the roll-out of
the online insurance marketplaces, an attorney representing the
city said in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.
Detroit planned to provide all city retirees who are not
eligible for Medicare with a stipend to purchase health coverage
on the Affordable Care Act to take effect on Jan. 1, said
Heather Lennox, the city lawyer. Instead, Detroit will delay the
plan a month, extending the current coverage through Jan. 31.
Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr announced changes to current and
retiree healthcare plans last month. Detroit has $5.7 billion in
liabilities for healthcare and other retiree benefits, which
accounts for about half of the city's $11.5 billion in unsecured
debt.
The city will provide most retirees under 65, who are not
yet eligible for Medicare, $125 per month to purchase coverage
on the healthcare exchanges. Retirees with disabilities will get
$200 per month.
Retirees over 65 will choose from three Medicare Advantage
plans, in which the city will pay most or all of the premiums.
They could also enroll in a Medicare Part D drug plan for which
Detroit will pay the premiums.
City retirees and Detroit's largest union filed a complaint
last month to stop Detroit from slashing retiree health
benefits. Detroit asked federal Judge Steven Rhodes, who is
presiding over Detroit's bankruptcy, to delay a hearing on the
matter, but Rhodes declined the city's request and could hold a
hearing on the issue as early as Friday.
"There is, I think it's fair to say, enough confusion
created by the roll out of the Affordable Care Act at this point
in time that to add to it or compound it in the way the city
proposes here is really not necessary and not fair to the
retirees," Rhodes said Tuesday as he denied the city's request.
The hearing to determine whether Detroit is eligible for
bankruptcy entered its seventh day on Tuesday as unions,
retirees and the city's pension funds continued to call
witnesses to try and show that the city is not eligible for
court protection.
Detroit must prove to Rhodes that it is insolvent, that it
negotiated with its creditors in good faith or that negotiations
were not practical.
Rhodes is not expected to make a decision on Detroit's
eligibility until later this month at the earliest.