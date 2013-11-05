By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Nov 5 Former Michigan Treasurer Andy
Dillon said on Tuesday that he was "very skeptical" that Detroit
would be able to cut an out-of-court deal with its creditors to
avoid bankruptcy after reviewing the city's June 14 report that
said unsecured creditors would only receive pennies on the
dollar.
Dillon, who resigned last month, testified on the seventh
day of a trial to determine whether Detroit is eligible to
reorganize its finances under bankruptcy protection.
"What troubled me most was when they put together the 10-
year plan," Dillon said. "The recovery for the unsecured
creditors was so low, I didn't know how anyone could practicably
cut a deal and walk out of the settlement room."
The former treasurer was called to the witness stand under a
subpoena as Detroit retirees, unions and pension funds try to
block the city from receiving court protection.
He is expected back on the stand when the trial before U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes continues on Thursday.
Dillon played a key role in the lead up to Detroit's July 18
bankruptcy filing by serving on review teams that scrutinized
the city's finances.
In a July 9 email to Michigan Governor Rick Snyder that was
cited in court on Tuesday, Dillon wrote that there were
"creative options" for Detroit's public pension shortfall, but
he testified on Tuesday that he did not pursue any of those
solutions because the pension deficit was "relevant but not a
driving factor" behind the city's trip to U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Detroit has $18.5 billion in debt and other obligations,
which the city and state say includes a $3.5 billion unfunded
pension liability, a figure that is disputed by bankruptcy
opponents in the case. The opponents, who include the city's
labor unions, retirees and pension funds, are trying to prove
that Detroit officials failed to try to negotiate a deal with
them and other creditors ahead of the July 18 bankruptcy filing.
To be eligible for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy, Detroit
must prove that it is insolvent, that it negotiated in good
faith with its creditors or that there were too many creditors
to make negotiations feasible.
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr, in a June 7 email also
cited in court, wrote that "a significant reduction in already
accrued (pension) benefits will be required" for the city to
settle its unsecured liabilities.
"It appears this may only be possible in a Chapter 9
proceeding," Orr added.
'LOOKS PREMEDITATED'
Lawyers for bankruptcy opponents introduced other
correspondence in court in an attempt to show that bankruptcy
was a foregone conclusion for the cash-strapped city.
Detroit's bankruptcy filing looked calculated, Dillon wrote
in a July 10 email in which he also said that the city needed to
better illustrate that it had done all it could have done out of
court to avert the filing.
"I don't think we are making the case why we are giving up
so soon to reach an out of court settlement," Dillon wrote
regarding a draft of the July 16 letter Orr sent Snyder
requesting authorization to file for bankruptcy. "Looks
premeditated."
Earlier on Tuesday, Michael Nicholson, general counsel to
the United Auto Workers, testified that the union, which
represents some city workers, offered to negotiate a reduction
in retiree healthcare benefits with the city prior to its
bankruptcy filing.
City attorneys countered that Detroit did not have enough
time to negotiate the type of deal that Nicholson suggested.
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT DELAY
Meanwhile, Detroit will delay its plan to move retiree
healthcare onto the Affordable Care Act exchanges because of
problems that are plaguing the roll-out of the online insurance
marketplaces, an attorney representing the city said in court on
Tuesday.
Detroit planned to provide all city retirees who are not
eligible for Medicare with a stipend to purchase health coverage
on the Affordable Care Act to take effect on Jan. 1, said
Heather Lennox, the city lawyer. Instead, Detroit will delay the
plan a month, extending the current coverage through Jan. 31.
Orr announced changes to current and retiree healthcare
plans last month. Detroit has $5.7 billion in liabilities for
healthcare and other retiree benefits, which accounts for about
half of the city's $11.9 billion in unsecured debt.
City retirees and Detroit's largest union filed a complaint
last month to stop Detroit from slashing retiree health
benefits. Detroit asked Rhodes to delay a hearing on the matter,
but the judge declined the city's request and could hold a
hearing on the issue as early as Friday.
"There is, I think it's fair to say, enough confusion
created by the roll out of the Affordable Care Act at this point
in time that to add to it or compound it in the way the city
proposes here is really not necessary and not fair to the
retirees," Rhodes said Tuesday as he denied the city's request.