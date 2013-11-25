Nov 25 The judge overseeing Detroit's historic
bankruptcy petition set Dec. 3 as the date for issuing his
decision on whether the cash-strapped city may formally enter
municipal bankruptcy, according to a court filing posted Monday.
U.S. Judge Stephen Rhodes will hand down his ruling in
federal bankruptcy court in Detroit at 9 a.m. that day. A
written decision will be available shortly afterward, the court
filing said.
Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July, weighed down by more
than $18 billion of debt and long-term liabilities. The city has
been operating under the supervision of a state-appointed
emergency manager since earlier this year.
