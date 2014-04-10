(Adds comments from interview with Orr and new proposal for
city art collection)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, April 9 Detroit on Wednesday struck
a deal with a core group of creditors that dramatically cuts the
losses they would suffer in the city's landmark bankruptcy case,
a breakthrough that could pave the way for settlements with
other holdout creditors.
Additionally, Detroit might no longer try to classify nearly
$400 million of voter-approved general obligation bonds as
unsecured, a threat that had been a chilling prospect for
municipal bond investors who have long viewed so-called GO debt
as that market's safest investments. Their final status is still
under discussion, but the settlement assures they will receive a
superior payout than other unsecured creditors.
The deal also aims to provide a safety net for city retirees
at risk of falling below the poverty line.
Terms of the settlement, announced by U.S. Bankruptcy Court
mediators in a case brought by the bonds' insurers, mean that
bondholders will receive $287.5 million of $388 million they are
owed from a dedicated stream of tax revenue backing the debt,
known as unlimited tax general obligation bonds.
That is about 74 cents on the dollar compared with a
recovery rate of 15 cents on the dollar for other unsecured debt
holders under the city's latest adjustment plan proposal.
The remaining $100 million in tax revenue would be divided
between about $27 million in back payments on bonds and
establishing an income stabilization fund to ensure city
retirees, who are likely to see their benefits reduced in the
bankruptcy, stay out of poverty.
The deal, struck with three bond insurers that had sued the
city last fall - National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, a unit
of MBIA Inc ; Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp and
Ambac Assurance Corp - could entice other creditors
toward settlements of their objections, analysts said.
"It should increase other unsecured creditors interest in
negotiating," said Matt Fabian, managing director of Municipal
Market Advisors, an independent research firm.
Assured Guaranty wants the bonds to be considered secured
debt with a valid lien on property taxes. The three insurers
claimed the city was illegally diverting voter-approved property
taxes meant to pay off the bonds to the general fund.
The "dedicated revenue stream will continue to go to them,"
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said in an interview
following the deal announcement. "The exact details about
whether they are secured will be in further documents."
Shares of all three insurers rose about 4 percent following
the deal.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes must still approve any
restructuring plan.
LABOR URGED TO MAKE A DEAL
Wednesday's deal is the second agreement that Orr has struck
with creditors in Detroit's bankruptcy, as he scrambles to
resolve the largest municipal insolvency case in U.S. history by
this fall when his term expires. The city filed for bankruptcy
last July, crippled by decades of economic decline and an $18
billion debt load.
Detroit last month settled with UBS AG and Merrill
Lynch Capital Services, a unit of Bank of America Corp,
over costly interest-rate swaps. Rhodes, who rejected previous
swaps deals, is scheduled to rule on the latest deal on Friday.
Orr urged other creditors to negotiate, including unions
fighting on behalf of the city's two pension plans. Orr's plan
would cut pensions by between 6 percent and 34 percent.
The funds said in a statement they had not yet determined
whether Wednesday's settlement is "advantageous to the city and
to the retirement systems."
As more creditors settle with the city in exchange for
supporting Orr's plan, he gains leverage in negotiations with
the remaining holdouts. Still, he is reluctant to simply impose
steep losses on any creditor, known in bankruptcy circles as a
"cram down," even though bankruptcy law permits it.
"We recognize as we get additional settlements in, that
(there may be the) necessity of a cram down," Orr said. "We
don't want to cram down."
A cram down also risks protracted litigation that could
threaten other sources of financing for the city's plan, in
particular the $816 million "Grand Bargain" with the State of
Michigan, private donors and foundations to bolster city
pensions while protecting the city's renowned collection at the
Detroit Institute of Arts from a possible firesale.
"No one wants to buy litigation," Orr said.
Meanwhile, another bond insurer in the bankruptcy, FGIC
Corp, said it had received alternative proposals for city art.
FGIC, which insurers $1.1 billion of city pension debt, said
it had received proposals from "credible third parties" for
acquiring or monetizing the collection that would generate $1
billion to $2 billion for the bankrupt city, considerably more
than under the Grand Bargain.
Orr was not warm to the alternatives.
"We have no intention of selling art," Orr said. "In a
Chapter 9 you cannot compel the city to sell anything, not a
park, not a zoo, not the DIA."
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog, Edward Krudy and Tom
Hals in New York; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by G Crosse,
James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)