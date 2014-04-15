* Latest deal adds momentum to planned bankruptcy exit
By Karen Pierog
April 15 Detroit reached its first deal with a
retired workers group on Tuesday over pension and healthcare
benefits and was close to a deal with at least one of its
pension funds, giving a major boost to the city's plan to exit
bankruptcy in October.
Momentum for the city's plan to adjust its $18 billion debt
burden was building after Detroit last week won court approval
for a crucial settlement over interest rate swaps and reached an
agreement with bond insurance companies over the treatment of
voter-approved general obligation bonds.
Under the deal with the Retired Detroit Police and Fire
Fighters Association announced by U.S. Bankruptcy Court
mediators on Tuesday, pensions for retired police and fire
workers would not be decreased, but cost-of-living increases
would be cut in half. A separate voluntary employee beneficiary
association plan or VEBA will be established for retiree
healthcare, according to a court statement.
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr,
hailed the deal as "another significant step forward," and
encouraged other city creditors to resolve their differences
with the city.
"We are securing support for the plan of adjustment - the
time to resolve our differences is now," he said in a statement.
The deal, which is contingent on more than $800 million in
contributions for retirees from foundations, the Detroit
Institute of Arts and the state of Michigan, marks the first
between the bankrupt city and one of its retired worker groups.
The association of retired police and fire workers has about
6,500 members, the statement said.
PENSION OFFICIAL OPTIMISTIC
Meanwhile, George Orzech, chairman of Detroit's Police and
Fire Retirement System, said the pension deal taking shape with
the city's two retirement systems would increase the assumed
investment rate of return for the funds.
"We have agreements on several of the points," Orzech said.
Any deal that Detroit incorporates into its plan to adjust
its mountain of debt and exit bankruptcy will be subject to
voting by city workers and retirees, but Orzech expressed
optimism a negotiated plan can win member support.
"I believe the majority of retirees out there and some
active folks believe I have their best interests at heart,"
Orzech said.
He added that under the potential deal, the funds would drop
their attempt to overturn a December federal court ruling that
found Detroit was eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy
in U.S. history.
Amy Malsin, a spokeswoman for law firm Dentons, which is
representing a court-appointed committee for Detroit retirees,
declined to comment. Tina Bassett, a spokeswoman for Detroit's
General Retirement System, said fund officials "are still
negotiating in good faith and hope to be able to announce
something soon."
Late on Monday, Detroit in a court filing noted that
"significant modifications" have been made to its plan to adjust
$18 billion of debt and exit bankruptcy. In the response filed
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to a slew of objections raised by city
creditors over a key supporting document for the city's plan,
Detroit said it had reached settlements over interest rate swaps
and the treatment of voter-approved general obligation bonds.
The city also said it has withdrawn a proposal to create a
regional water and sewer authority.
"Because of these modifications and amendments to the
amended disclosure statement, the city believes that many of the
arguments raised in the objections have been resolved or
otherwise addressed or mooted by the terms of the second amended
plan and second amended disclosure statement," Detroit's filing
stated.
The city's filing also said it has adjusted some estimated
percentage recovery figures, and the city has increased the
assumed annual rates of investment returns for its two pension
funds to 6.75 percent from a previously proposed 6.25 percent
and 6.50 percent, which would have resulted in a bigger unfunded
liability for the funds.
Orzech said the higher percentage works for his fund, which
is currently earning almost 14 percent so far this year.
CREDITORS APPEAR TO HEED JUDGE'S PLEA
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is presiding over the Detroit case,
approved the swaps settlement on Friday and advised creditors
that "now is the time to negotiate" with the city.
Rhodes on Tuesday made it clear he still plans to hold a
hearing on Thursday over remaining objections to Detroit's
disclosure statement. The judge denied an emergency motion filed
by bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc to postpone the hearing
until 14 days after the city files its second amended statement.
The insurer, which had been battling Detroit over the swaps
settlement, said holding the hearing before creditors have time
to examine the revised document "is fundamentally unfair and
does not respect due process."
The city on March 31 revised a plan it initially filed in
February and Orr told Reuters last week he plans to file a
second revision in bankruptcy court this week.
Also, a group of mutual funds that hold Detroit water and
sewer revenue bonds told the court on Tuesday that they oppose
certain creditor voting options on the debt adjustment plan that
make it easier for the city to force the plan via a so-called
cramdown on nonconsenting creditors. The group consists of
Fidelity Management & Research Co, Eaton Vance Management,
Franklin Advisers Inc, Nuveen Asset Management and BlackRock
Asset Management.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by James
Dalgleish and Matthew Lewis)