By Lisa Lambert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 9 Mediation for the last, and
potentially one of the biggest, settlements in Detroit's
historic bankruptcy case has moved to New York City, a Detroit
spokesman said on Thursday, amid a newspaper report that a
potential deal with Financial Guaranty Insurance Co is
still days away.
Bond insurer FGIC is the last major objector to the
largest-ever municipal bankruptcy, with $1.1 billion on the line
from guaranteeing payments on city pension debt. Nearly a month
ago, Detroit struck a deal with another bond insurer, Syncora
Guarantee Inc, which included a financial recovery of 13.7 cents
on the dollar and a bevy of real estate transactions
encompassing a central parking garage, development options and a
lease for part of a tunnel connecting the city to Canada.
Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July 2013, and a federal
court hearing on the city's 1,111-page plan to restructure $18
billion in debt and other obligations began on Sept. 2.
The city's lawyers have emphasized at the ongoing hearing
that a settlement similar to Syncora's is available to FGIC. The
Detroit News has reported that the city is negotiating a deal
with FGIC that includes a financial component, land and parking
garage leases.
Court-ordered mediation on a possible settlement has moved
to New York at the request of Judge Gerald Rosen, who is leading
mediation efforts in the case, said Bill Nowling, spokesman for
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr, who is participating by
telephone. Nowling added that the situation remains fluid and no
deal has been reached.
"A potential deal is still at least days away," the Detroit
News reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with
negotiations.
Time, though, is running short.
The city rested its case in the hearing on Monday, and U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes expects that closing arguments
will begin on Oct. 20. After those arguments, Rhodes will render
a decision on the plan. If he determines the plan is fair to
creditors and feasible for Detroit to enact, he could impose its
terms on holdout creditors, leaving FGIC with a total recovery
of as little as 10 percent.
Rhodes on Monday pointedly told FGIC and city lawyers he
would like to see a new version of the plan containing a
settlement "soon." Rhodes has adjourned the hearing until
Tuesday, partly to accommodate FGIC witnesses' schedules.
Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that
its current Ca rating on the $1.4 billion of Detroit pension
debt could fall to the lowest level of C, depending on any
settlement with FGIC.
Another bankruptcy-related settlement over Detroit's water
and sewerage department is steaming ahead. The county
commissions of Oakland County on Wednesday night and Macomb
County on Thursday approved the creation of a regional Great
Lakes Water Authority, a week after the Wayne County Commission
signed off.
Detroit will continue to own the water and sewer system,
which serves residents in the three southeast Michigan counties,
and lease it to the authority for $50 million a year for 40
years.
FGIC's main U.S. office is located in Manhattan. A company
representative would not comment on the mediation's move to New
York, citing court-ordered confidentiality.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by
Matthew Lewis)