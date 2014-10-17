By Lisa Lambert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 17 Closing arguments in the hearing
on Detroit's landmark bankruptcy are just days away, leaving
odds and ends for the city, its creditors and U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Steven Rhodes to resolve.
After closing arguments, expected on Wednesday, Rhodes will
have to determine if the city's plan to adjust $18 billion in
debt and obligations and exit the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy is fair to creditors and feasible for the city to
follow.
On Friday, Rhodes heard arguments on a claim from the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
union that the city owes its members pension money from 2011.
In the past, when Detroit's retirement systems achieved
annual investment returns of more than 7.9 percent, they gave
employees credits toward a special annuity account, retirees an
extra pension payment known as a "13th check," and lowered the
city's required contribution.
The union has said it is due damages from a city ordinance
change in 2011 prohibiting 13th checks and annuity credits, but
Detroit contends the grievance is not part of the bankruptcy
case and that its plan of adjustment addresses legitimate
pension claims.
Rhodes, who began a hearing on Detroit's plan on Sept. 2,
will announce a decision on the AFSCME complaint on Monday,
before another hearing on objections filed by city library and
Cobo Hall convention center employees and unions.
Meanwhile, institutions holding $1 billion of Detroit
pension certificates of participation (COPs) are deciding
whether to opt into a proposed settlement that the insurer of
the COPS, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, reached with Detroit
this week.
If the institutions do not approve the settlement, they will
remain objectors to the plan and present a closing statement at
the trial. In that case, they would argue the plan favors some
creditors over others, according to the COPs holders' attorney,
Thomas Moers Mayer, putting pressure on Rhodes' determination if
the plan is fair.
A FGIC spokesman said he expected an update on the COPS
vote to be announced Tuesday.
Detroit's monumental settlement with FGIC now moves to the
city council for a vote on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)