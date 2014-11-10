Nov 10 The judge who confirmed Detroit's plan to
exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in history could set a
date later this week for the cost- and debt-cutting measures to
take effect.
Federal Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Friday ruled the
plan for cutting $7 billion in debt was fair to creditors and
feasible for the city to implement. Now he must
set that plan in motion with a confirmation order.
At a hearing on Monday where he also reviewed plans for
assessing the reasonableness of fees that outside consultants
charged Detroit, Rhodes said he would hold a hearing on the
order on Wednesday.
The city is eager for the plan to take effect soon so it can
obtain an exit loan and set up retiree healthcare associations
created as part of a settlement with pensioners by the end of
the year.
"Creditors made agreements and we all thought the goal was
to get the effective date by Thanksgiving, realistically," said
attorney Alfredo Perez, who represented one of the largest
Detroit creditors, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, in the
proceedings. "There are economic consequences that follow if we
push it to the end of the year."
Rhodes also had said he would review more than $140 million
in fees charged, primarily by attorneys, through the 16 months
after Detroit filed for bankruptcy. On Monday he proposed a
process for going over the fees and sorting through objections
to the charges that will include mediation and having the public
pensions submit the fees they paid for review.
A lawyer for the city told Rhodes the city needs at least
until January to resolve questions about the fees'
reasonableness, while one of the lawyers who represented the
city in the bankruptcy case, Heather Lennox of the firm Jones
Day, pressed for a speedier resolution.
Charles Raimi, deputy corporation counsel for Detroit, said
Mayor Mike Duggan learned in September that the total fees paid
would exceed estimates of $130 million and grew concerned that
payments made over the budgeted amounts would come from funds
intended for city services.
"We have very, very serious and sound reasons for
questioning the fees," said Raimi.
When Rhodes asked why the city was only now bringing its
concerns to court, Raimi said the emergency manager "tightly
controlled" the process of hiring and paying lawyers and
consultants and did not include Duggan or city attorneys.
