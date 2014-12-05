DETROIT Dec 5 Detroit might not be ready to
exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history until Dec.
15, a spokesman for the city's emergency manager said on Friday.
"(The) 15th is the target we think the city can meet," said
Bill Nowling, the spokesman.
An attorney for the city said last month Detroit could
potentially exit bankruptcy around Dec. 8-10 as it incorporated
the debt adjustment plan into its budget. The plan was approved
by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Nov. 7.
Detroit, which was sinking under heavy debt, loss of
population and falling revenue, filed for bankruptcy in July
2013. Under the plan, the city will shed about $7 billion of its
$18 billion of debt and obligations.
Kevyn Orr, the city's state-appointed emergency manager,
told a state-created financial review commission on Friday that
he plans to sign his last order soon. It will inform Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder and the commission that Detroit's financial
emergency is over and that he is resigning from the post he has
held since March 2013.
Orr also said Detroit's two-year budget will eliminate a
carry over deficit of about $58 million and incorporate a
reserve fund totaling $62 million, or 5 percent of
appropriations required under state law. The budget will also
provide $49 million that could be tapped to fund restructuring
initiatives in fiscal 2016, he added.
