DETROIT Nov 7 A U.S. judge on Friday confirmed
Detroit's plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy,
praising settlements the city was able to reach with disparate
creditors.
Judge Steven Rhodes said a deal that mitigates city retiree
pension cuts "borders on miraculous." He added that the high
level of consensus over Detroit's plan to shed about $7 billion
of its $18 billion of debt and obligations provides strong
evidence the city treated its creditors fairly.
