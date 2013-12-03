BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
DETROIT Dec 3 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr on Tuesday called on unions to help bridge gaps with the city on planned pension cuts, and said all creditors need to be treated fairly during the bankruptcy process.
Detroit will seek to deliver a plan of adjustment, the city's financial roadmap out of bankruptcy, by the end of the year, Orr told reporters in his first public remarks since U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes formally declared Detroit bankrupt earlier on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.