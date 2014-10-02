DETROIT Oct 2 Without a series of settlements, Detroit would be facing years of costly litigation from creditors and others that the city had no guarantee of winning, Kevyn Orr, Detroit's emergency manager, said on Thursday.

Orr, on the stand for a second day at a federal court, also defended Detroit's 1,111-page bankruptcy plan, saying it was crafted in good faith and it provides a framework and resources for the city's renaissance.

Orr was appointed by Michigan's governor in March 2013 to salvage Detroit's finances and is considered the key witness in the city's historic bankruptcy trial. Under Orr's watch, Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July 2013.

The emergency manager, whose powers were reduced by the city's elected officials last week, will face cross examination by remaining major holdout creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which insured some city debt.

Judge Steven Rhodes is holding the weeks-long hearing to determine if Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy, which contains the settlements with major creditors, is fair and feasible.

Orr testified on Thursday that major creditors and others either filed or were poised to file lawsuits against Detroit after it declared bankruptcy.

"I don't think anyone was going to be pulling punches in any litigation against the city," he said.

The cost of defending lawsuits filed just by bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, the city's fiercest opponent before it settled last month, was estimated at as much as $10 million, Orr testified.

"I think they filed litigation to just about everything we tried to do in bankruptcy court," he said, adding that included a dispute over city casino tax revenue and a $120 million loan from Barclays.

Now Syncora will receive a bundle of real estate deals and a financial settlement equal to a 13 percent recovery. In exchange, it agreed to end its litigation and support Detroit's plan to exit the bankruptcy.

Orr said Detroit also faced potential litigation from a court-appointed retiree committee over healthcare claims and from many parties, including Michigan's attorney general, over any attempt to sell works at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA).

The city averted those threats with settlements reached through court-ordered mediation.

The most notable is the so-called Grand Bargain, struck to prevent an art sale for paying off creditors. The bargain creates a pot of money from foundations, the DIA and the state of Michigan for public pension payments.

Orr noted some art had been purchased with tax money but its sale value was a big question. He added he had no interest in using art as collateral to raise money.

"We're trying to get out of the debt business," he testified.

In testimony carefully steered by Greg Shumaker, a Jones Day attorney representing Detroit, Orr defended the disparate treatment of creditors in the latest version of the plan to shed $7 billion of the city's debt.

For example, financial creditors, including bondholders, would receive smaller recoveries than the city's two retirement funds.

Orr said the settlements were meant to be affordable and sustainable for the city, fair under certain circumstances, and result in better city services.

"We are not trying to get to gold plate or platinum services. We're trying to get to national averages," Orr said.

When the hearing began on Sept. 2, each side had 85 hours to make its case.

Judge Rhodes on Thursday sliced 14 hours off the hearing schedule, mostly because of Syncora's settlement. The objectors now have 54 hours and 3 minutes left for their case and the city 31 hours and 45 minutes. (Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)