By Karen Pierog
| DETROIT
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes asked pointed questions on Friday about how Detroit will
fare after it exits its historic bankruptcy, expressing concerns
about a commission intended to oversee city finances and a
settlement with Syncora Guarantee Inc.
Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, on
the witness stand for a third day at the hearing on the city's
bankruptcy plan, told Rhodes the presence of the mayor and city
council president on the nine-member financial review commission
created under Michigan law should not compromise its mission.
"It depends on the ability of the commission and its staff
to have access to data and drill down," Orr said.
Rhodes' questions to Orr also dealt with the ability of city
officials to implement $1.7 billion of initiatives for
restructuring and reinvesting in the city. Orr, who signed
orders last week passing over most of his emergency manager
powers to Detroit's elected officials, said those officials had
already started implementing the initiatives.
Rhodes began the hearing on Sept. 2 to determine whether
Detroit's plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of
debt and obligations is fair to creditors and feasible for the
city to carry out.
The judge also raised concerns over how the city would
monitor deadlines and requirements in a complex settlement with
bond insurer Syncora, which had been the city's fiercest
opponent in bankruptcy court until it reached a deal with
Detroit last month.
"I'm hopeful that the marriage is better than the
courtship," Orr said, adding that he did not know if a specific
part of city government had been assigned the task of ensuring
that Syncora complies with the settlement terms.
Syncora, which has a $400 million exposure related to the
city's pension debt, had objected to nearly every move Detroit
made in the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy case.
The settlement brought it a financial recovery of 13
percent, and also gave Syncora a larger presence in the city.
The company will operate a public parking lot, be able to
acquire six vacant lots at no cost, receive a $6 million credit
toward purchasing property, and lease the city's side of the
Detroit-Windsor tunnel through 2040.
Rhodes asked Orr his views on the opinion, held by one city
creditor that has yet to settle, that Detroit should use art
works from the Detroit Institute of Arts to pay off some debt.
"Why not monetize the art?" he asked.
Orr said his position on selling art evolved during his
18-month term as emergency manager.
The so-called Grand Bargain that was reached through
court-ordered mediation pools money from foundations, the DIA
and the state of Michigan to cover city worker pensions without
having to sell art.
"For me, that changed my perception of what was reasonable
in terms of preserving a city asset," Orr said.
Orr testified earlier this week about taking Detroit to
bankruptcy court in July 2013 and how settlements allowed the
city to skirt litigation.
Rhodes was briefly overshadowed by Estella Ball, a city
retiree and 40-year Detroit resident who is considered an
individual creditor.
She peppered Orr with questions about voting rights, the
out-of-state companies on his team, and public pension
protections under Michigan's constitution that were overruled by
the federal court.
Ball then took the stand to blast Orr and Michigan Governor
Rick Snyder for usurping her right to elect local people to run
Detroit, which has a majority African-American population.
Snyder, who is white, appointed Orr, who is black and lives
in the Washington D.C. area.
"This makes Detroit a feudal city under the control of
people who don't live here," she said, adding that "laws pushed
through the state legislature smack of Jim Crow laws" and have
the same effect on "people of color as they did years ago."
Jim Crow laws were passed after the Civil War to establish
racial segregation.
