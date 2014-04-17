(Adds details of amended bankruptcy plan filing)
By Lisa Lambert and Karen Pierog
April 16 The board of Detroit's General
Retirement System on Wednesday approved economic terms of a
settlement with the city that include cuts to pension benefits,
putting in place another key component of Detroit's effort to
exit bankruptcy by October.
The city also has reached a tentative pact with the city's
other pension fund, the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement
System, whose board is expected to vote later this week.
Together, the two pension funds represent some 23,000 active
members and retirees.
The settlements were incorporated into a new draft of the
city's bankruptcy plan, filed with the federal bankruptcy court
late Wednesday, hours before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes
was scheduled to hear objections to the proposed restructuring.
The amended plan of adjustment for Detroit's $18 billion in
debt incorporates new figures from a series of settlements
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr has reached with creditors
in recent days.
Detroit's municipal bankruptcy case, the biggest ever in the
United States, has moved with lightning speed in the last week,
as Orr has reeled in settlements with major creditors in his
effort to build consensus around a plan that would enable
Detroit to emerge from bankruptcy by October.
The pending settlement with the General Retirement System,
reached during a mediation session late on Tuesday, would cut
pensions for general city workers and retirees by 4.5 percent
and eliminate cost-of-living adjustments, the retirement system
said in a statement.
"It is our responsibility to bring to our members and
retirees the best possible deal with the best possible outcome
for their consideration," Tina Bassett, the system's
spokeswoman, said in the statement.
"The motion we passed today represents progress that allows
us to move forward to continue to negotiate other details toward
a final settlement agreement," she added.
Wednesday's amended plan held no surprises. It also included
a deal approved last week by the bankruptcy court to end
interest-rate swaps on some pension debt, and a settlement with
bond insurance companies over the treatment of voter-approved
general obligation bonds.
The new version also includes new detail on Detroit's
previously announced plan to scrap an effort to create a new
regional water and sewer authority. Some creditors had
complained that the second draft of the restructuring plan,
filed last month, had lacked substantial details about the fate
of the city's water and sewer systems and their bonds.
Wednesday's version estimated that the Detroit Water and
Sewer Department bond claims total $5.27 billion.
The plan also includes details on Detroit's arrangement with
the state of Michigan and philanthropic foundations to bring
$816 million in new money to help fund Detroit pensions and
prevent the sale of art owned by the city-controlled Detroit
Institute of Arts.
On Tuesday, federal court mediators announced that Detroit
had reached its first settlement with a group representing
retired city workers.
Under the deal with the Retired Detroit Police and Fire
Fighters Association, pensions for retired police and fire
department workers would not be decreased but cost-of-living
increases would be cut in half. A separate voluntary employee
beneficiary association plan, or VEBA, will be established for
retiree healthcare, according to a court statement.
CAN DETROIT STAY SOLVENT?
The tentative deals represent much smaller decreases in
benefits than Detroit had been seeking. In its latest plan to
adjust $18 billion of debt and exit bankruptcy, Detroit had
cited pension reductions of as much as 14 percent for police and
fire and 34 percent for general employees.
Some bondholders would have been hit with an 85 percent loss
on their investments, but that fell to 26 percent in the
settlement on the voter-approved bonds.
Jim Spiotto, managing director of Chapman Strategic Advisors
and an expert on municipal bankruptcy, questioned whether
Detroit's givebacks would harm its effort to remain solvent
after it emerges from bankruptcy.
"The hallmark of a successful Chapter 9 is getting a lot of
settlements," he said. "Those were substantial claims. They just
need to be sure if this recovery plan is sustainable and
affordable."
Laura Bartell, a law professor at Wayne State University in
Detroit, said the pension funds got a "very good deal" for their
constituents. They did so by dropping litigation against
Detroit's bankruptcy eligibility, which Bartell said was not
likely to succeed.
The city is expected to release a revised bankruptcy
blueprint ahead of a Thursday court hearing on unresolved
creditor objections. The lack of a revised document less than 24
hours before the hearing is to begin has caused concern.
"I've never seen anything like this. You have a disclosure
statement hearing and you don't have a disclosure statement,"
Bartell said.
Judge Steven Rhodes, of U.S. Bankruptcy Court, who is
overseeing the case, on Tuesday denied an emergency motion filed
by bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc to postpone the hearing
until 14 days after the city files its amended statement.
Detroit's plan still faces a vote by its scores of creditors
and a determination by Rhodes if it is fair and equitable and
does not discriminate unfairly among unsecured creditors.
