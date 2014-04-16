BRIEF-Diamondcorp says intends to appoint administrators
* Group is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern
April 16 Detroit's General Retirement System board on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting economic terms of a proposed settlement that is a key component in the city's historic bankruptcy case, according to a spokeswoman for the system.
Tina Bassett said the system would be releasing a statement shortly. Detroit newspapers have reported that the city's general workers and retirees would see a 4.5 percent cut in their pensions, as well as the elimination of cost of living adjustments. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Mint - entered into non-binding term sheet with gravitas financial ,holders of substantially all series a debentures, all of series c debentures