BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
DETROIT Dec 3 Detroit is eligible for bankruptcy protection, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday after determining the city is broke and had too many creditors to make negotiations over more than $18 billion in city debts and other obligations possible.
The ruling by Judge Steven Rhodes makes Detroit's case officially the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.