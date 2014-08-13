WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes has pushed the start of the trial on Detroit's exit from bankruptcy to Aug. 29 from Aug. 21, with opening statements scheduled for the following Tuesday, Sept. 2.

In a court order filed late Wednesday, Rhodes also allocated 85 hours to each side for presenting their cases, adding that the 3.25 hours for his tour of Detroit would be deducted from the city's portion of time. Originally, he had allocated 98 hours each to the city and other supporters of the restructuring plan and to creditors objecting to the plan. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)