DETROIT Nov 12 The federal judge who approved Detroit's plan for exiting the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy gave the city on Wednesday the go-ahead for putting the plan in motion.

"The city needs to begin implementing this plan immediately," Federal Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes said at a hearing on the confirmation order for implementing the plan.

On Friday, Rhodes ruled the plan for cutting $7 billion in debt was fair to creditors and feasible for the city to implement. The second step in the process is issuing a confirmation order that sets a start-date for the plan's many measures and settlements.

The city is eager for the plan to take effect soon so it can obtain an exit loan and set up retiree healthcare associations created as part of a settlement with pensioners by the end of the year. (Reporting By Peter Suciu; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in Washington Editing by W Simon)