DETROIT Dec 17 Detroit's path through
bankruptcy began to take shape on Tuesday, with a second bond
insurance firm ready to drop its objections to a controversial
city financing plan, joining another bond insurer, bondholders
and a committee of retired city workers in reaching agreements
with the city.
But other objectors remain, including bond insurers Syncora
Guarantee Inc. and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which are
continuing an effort to derail an expensive interest-rate swaps
deal at a discount.
The two companies insured the swaps and $1.45 billion of
pension debt associated with the swaps. Detroit needs the swaps
deal in order to obtain a $350 million loan, some of which would
be used to improve city services.
A few holders of $375 million of Detroit's pension debt also
said Tuesday they were dropping their objection to the swaps
deal after reaching an agreement with the city that would not
prevent them from pursuing future claims.
The various agreements are emerging against the backdrop of
a scheduled three-day hearing in bankruptcy court. At the
hearing, Detroit began defending a key complex transaction in
which the city would terminate a crippling interest-rate swap
deal while securing a $350 million loan, known as
debtor-in-possession financing.
Bond insurers have argued that the swaps deal gives an
advantage to the city's counterparties in the swaps contracts,
at the expense of other creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes questioned on Tuesday
whether Detroit acted properly in agreeing to pay 75 percent of
what it owed to UBS AG and Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch Capital Services, the counterparties in
the swaps.
"I want to understand as best you can help me to understand
it what the considerations were that led to the agreement to buy
out the swaps at 75 percent as opposed to some other
percentage," Rhodes said.
Detroit attorney Corinne Ball said the deals were the"best
feasible financing realistically available to the city in its
current condition."
In her opening statement, Ball informed Judge Rhodes that
bond insurer National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation was
planning to withdraw its objections to the swaps deal.
National, the public finance subsidiary of MBIA Inc,
would be the second bond insurer to withdraw objections,
following Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, which on
Monday dropped its objection to the swaps deal and DIP
financing. A spokesman for National confirmed that the company's
objections would be dropped.
Assured dropped its objection after Detroit in a court
filing on Monday agreed not to use revenue that is pledged to
pay off water and sewer bonds as collateral in the financing of
its DIP loan.
The city's filing further stated that if the bankruptcy judge
finds that the city's unlimited-tax GO bonds are secured debt,
property tax revenue earmarked for those bonds would be largely
off limits for the DIP financing. The revenue would be used only
if all other claims against the GO bonds are "satisfied in
full."
Assured, National and a third bond insurer, Ambac Assurance
Corp, have sued the city over its Oct. 1 default on the
general obligation bonds. The city in a filing has asked Judge
Rhodes to dismiss the lawsuits.
Assured guarantees payment on about $2.1 billion of Detroit
debt made up mostly of water and sewer bonds, along with $146
million of unlimited-tax general obligation bonds. National also
insures payment on city water, sewer and GO bonds.
The court proceeding that began Tuesday is a key step as
Detroit's emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, seeks to assemble a
financial restructuring plan for Detroit that he has said he
hopes to deliver to the court by early January. Without
termination of the swaps deal, Orr cannot secure the $350
million loan that would be essential to his plan.
About $230 million of Detroit's loan, provided by Barclays
PLC, would be used to terminate the swaps deal. The
remainder would be used to finance quality-of-life improvements
throughout the city.
Gaurav Malhotra, a financial analyst who has advised the
city since 2011, testified on Tuesday that without the swaps
termination and DIP financing, the city would likely run out of
cash by the end of this year.
The swaps termination and DIP financing plan have drawn
objections mostly from bond insurers, Detroit pension funds, and
German banks that were opposed to the city's proposed use of
casino tax and other revenue to pay off the DIP financing,
leaving less money to pay other creditors. Syncora and FGIC also
objected to Detroit's plan on the basis that the elimination of
the swaps could expose them to potential liability on the
outstanding pension debt they insure.
The committee representing Detroit's retirees last month
withdrew its objection to the interest-rate swap deal.