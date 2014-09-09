(Adds background on Syncora's battle with Detroit, city's water
and sewer deal with counties)
Sept 9 Detroit and one of its last hold-out
creditors, Syncora Guarantee Inc, have reached an agreement in
principle over the city's plan to adjust its debt and exit
bankruptcy, according to a federal court filing on Tuesday.
The city and the bond insurance company asked the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court to suspend an ongoing confirmation hearing on
the plan until Friday so they can "address certain conditions
and logistics."
"We also note for the court that if this agreement is
finalized within this time period as we expect, it will
profoundly alter the course of the proceeding and the litigation
plans of the remaining parties," the filing stated.
Syncora, which insured some of the city's $1.4 billion of
pension debt and related interest-rate swaps, emerged as
Detroit's fiercest opponent in the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy the city filed in July 2013.
The company claimed that it faced a much lower recovery than
other Detroit creditors, particularly the city's two pension
funds and retired city workers.
Details of the deal in principle were not immediately
available.
News of the tentative deal came the same day as Detroit
Mayor Mike Duggan and the heads of three Michigan counties
signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the future of
the city's water and sewerage department. As part of that deal,
the counties would drop their opposition to the city's debt
adjustment plan, which is the subject of a confirmation hearing
that started Sept. 2.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)