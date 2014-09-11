(Adds FGIC on mediation list, background on case)
DETROIT, Sept 11 A federal judge on Thursday
ordered ongoing mediation in Detroit's historic bankruptcy over
a potential settlement between the city and one of its fiercest
creditors, while adding holdout creditor Financial Guaranty
Insurance Co to the list of parties whose attendance is
required.
U.S. District Judge Gerald Rosen, the chief mediator in the
bankruptcy case, ordered that mediation, which began on
Thursday, will also take place on Friday and will continue
"day-to-day thereafter as deemed necessary, until released by
the mediators."
The city and Syncora Guarantee Inc, the bond insurer that
had been the fiercest holdout creditor in the case, notified the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that they had reached a
settlement in principle.
Sealing that deal would leave FGIC, another bond insurer, as
the only major holdout creditor left in the biggest-ever
municipal bankruptcy Detroit filed in July 2013.
FGIC, which has a $1.1 billion exposure in the case from
guaranteeing payments on the city's pension debt, issued a
statement on Wednesday that said it remains open to "good faith
settlement discussions."
Both Syncora and FGIC faced recoveries of 10 cents on the
dollar or less in the bankruptcy as other creditors including
the city's pension funds reached deals.
In order to settle with Detroit, Syncora must also settle
claims and counter-claims with UBS AG and Bank of
America Corp unit Merrill Lynch Capital Services over
interest-rate swaps related to the pension debt it also insured.
The investment banks were included in Rosen's previous and
current mediation orders.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Wednesday put
Detroit's case on hold until Monday in the wake of the potential
deal.
