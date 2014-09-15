DETROIT, Sept 15 Syncora Guarantee Inc, one of
Detroit's remaining holdout creditors, confirmed on Monday it
has reached a "comprehensive settlement" with the city.
In a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the bond insurance
company said the deal was still subject to "definitive
documentation and resolution of other terms and conditions
currently under discussion."
Detroit and Syncora, which guaranteed payments on some of
the city's pension debt, announced on Tuesday they had reached a
settlement in principle.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago)