By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT, Sept 15 Detroit has reached a
settlement with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, its fiercest
opponent in its historic bankruptcy case, a lawyer for the city
said on Monday.
David Heiman of law firm Jones Day told U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Steven Rhodes that Syncora and the city "have laid down
their swords."
In a court filing on Monday, Syncora confirmed a
"comprehensive settlement" with the city that was still subject
to "definitive documentation and resolution of other terms."
Under the deal, Syncora will withdraw all of its objections
to Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, Heiman said. That includes
appeals pending in U.S. District Court and the Sixth Circuit
Court of Appeals, he added.
Detroit and Syncora, which guaranteed payments on some of
the city's pension debt, announced on Tuesday that they had
reached a settlement in principle.
Heiman said objections from another bond insurer, Financial
Guaranty Insurance Co, have not been resolved. FGIC, which is
the last major holdout creditor, on Sunday asked the court to
postpone the ongoing hearing on Detroit's plan until Sept. 22 to
give it more time to retool its case in the wake of the Syncora
settlement. The hearing to determine if the plan is fair and
feasible began on Sept. 2.
On Monday, Rhodes said that FGIC should have anticipated the
settlement and should be prepared to take over the
cross-examination of witnesses. But he added that the city is
expected to file another amended version of the plan soon,
incorporating both the Syncora settlement and an agreement the
city reached last week on its water and sewerage department, and
FGIC may need time to file additional objections.
FGIC and the city's attorneys were expected to discuss a new
schedule that could include a delay. The trial is currently
scheduled to stretch into October.
The settlement with Syncora, which has a $400 million
exposure in the case, comes in two parts: a financial resolution
to the company's objection to the plan and a development
agreement. Under the financial resolution, Syncora will see a
13.9 percent recovery on its pension debt claims, said Corinne
Ball, a Jones Day attorney representing the city. That is
slightly higher than the 10 percent recovery initially offered
for claims related to $1.4 billion of pension debt.
Ball emphasized that any other creditor who settles with the
city over the pension certificates of participation claims will
receive the same terms. That would include FGIC, which also
insured some of the debt.
Syncora, which until last week fought almost every aspect of
Detroit's bankruptcy, apologized in its Monday court filing for
accusing court-appointed mediators of improper conduct and
conflicts of interest in the case.
Rhodes, who last month called the allegations scandalous and
defamatory, said on Monday he would no longer consider
sanctioning Syncora and its attorneys in light of the apology.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by
Matthew Lewis)