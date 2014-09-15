(Recasts to add anticipated filing of new version of Detroit
plan later on Monday, change in hearing schedule, vote by
Detroit City Council on exit financing)
By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT, Sept 15 Detroit on Monday officially
settled with one of its fiercest creditors, removing a major
hurdle for the city to exit its historic bankruptcy but possibly
creating another delay in the trial on restructuring its $18
billion in debt and obligations.
The settlement with Syncora Guarantee Inc. - to be included
in another version of the plan that will be released late Monday
- leaves Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, which has $1.1 billion
on the line, as the sole creditor.
To retool its case, FGIC asked Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhode to pause the hearing for a week starting on Friday, after
having witnesses testify through Thursday. Rhodes appeared
likely to approve the request during Monday afternoon
discussions.
The hearing began on Sept. 2 and is scheduled to stretch
into October.
If FGIC settles with the city, the trial would be shortened.
Still, the city must make the case that its restructuring plan
is fair and feasible, requiring it to call numerous witnesses to
testify on the soundness of its creditor settlements and
financial projections.
David Heiman of law firm Jones Day told Rhodes that Syncora
and the city "have laid down their swords."
In a court filing on Monday, Syncora confirmed a
"comprehensive settlement" with the city that was still subject
to "definitive documentation and resolution of other terms."
Under the deal, Syncora will withdraw all of its objections
to Detroit's plan including appeals pending in U.S. District
Court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, Heiman said.
Initially, the Syncora deal had hinged on the insurer
settling claims and counterclaims with interest-rate swap
providers UBS AG and Bank of America unit Merrill Lynch Capital
Services.
But James Sprayregen, Syncora's chief attorney at law firm
Kirkland & Ellis, told a media conference call that was no
longer part of the deal, and the swaps dispute will be resolved
outside of the bankruptcy case. Syncora insured some of the
city's $1.4 billion of pension debt and related swaps.
"Negotiations are fluid and evolving," Sprayregen said.
He added Detroit will continue its litigation to void the
pension certificates of participation (COPs).
If the city prevails, money it would have used to pay off
the debt would flow into a trust for retiree healthcare,
limited-tax general obligation bondholders and some
miscellaneous claims. Sprayregen said the Syncora settlement
would change those deals.
"That's not our issue. That's for the city to deliver," he
said.
On Monday, Rhodes said FGIC should have time to file
objections to the upcoming version of the plan that incorporates
both the Syncora settlement and an agreement on the water and
sewerage department.
Meanwhile, the Detroit City Council on Monday unanimously
approved an up to $275 million borrowing through Barclays
Capital Inc to finance the city's exit from bankruptcy.
The settlement with Syncora, which has a $400 million
exposure in the case, comes in two parts: a financial resolution
to the company's objection to the plan and a development
agreement.
Under the financial resolution, Syncora will see a 13.9
percent recovery on its pension debt claims, said Corinne Ball,
a Jones Day attorney representing the city. That is slightly
higher than the 10 percent recovery initially offered.
The payments will be covered by two note issues. The first,
$25 million, is part of the litigation trust. The second, $21.3
million, will be paid with public parking revenue.
Ball emphasized any other creditor who settles with the city
over the pension certificates claims will receive the same
terms. That would include FGIC.
Syncora will also receive $5 million, coming from an account
backed by casino revenue.
The development part of the deal gives Syncora an extension
of its lease on part of the tunnel connecting Detroit to Canada,
options to acquire six lots to develop, a $6.25 million credit
toward acquiring city assets and control of a major parking
garage.
