DETROIT Aug 22 The Detroit Board of Water Commissioners agreed on Friday to repurchase nearly $1.5 billion of water and sewer revenue bonds tendered by investors by a deadline on Thursday.

Detroit, which filed the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy last year, launched the tender offer on Aug. 7 with the hope of attracting enough of the $5.2 billion of outstanding debt and replacing it with lower-cost bonds through a refinancing. (Reporting By Peter Suciu in Detroit, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)