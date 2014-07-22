(Recasts, adds comments from legal experts)
By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert
July 22 Detroit will head into the critical
phase of its historic bankruptcy case next month with the
backing of an overwhelming majority of its active and retired
workers and with opposition from a small, hard-core group of
hold-out creditors.
It puts U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes in a position to impose the
plan to adjust $18 billion in debt on objecting creditors or for
the city to settle with those creditors. A confirmation hearing
on the plan begins Aug. 14.
"The judge can cram down the dissenters upon a showing that
the plan does not discriminate unfairly against them, and is
fair and equitable to them," Laura Bartell, a law professor at
Wayne State University in Detroit, said on Tuesday. "What that
means is up to the judge."
The city's plan, which cuts pensions and changes retiree
health care, was accepted by about 82 percent of the Police &
Fire Retirement System and 73 percent of the General Retirement
System retirees and active employees, according to voting
results filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court late Monday. Should the
judge approve the plan, it will end a year-long, costly
bankruptcy process for the struggling city.
City workers and retirees would see smaller pension
reductions under the so-called grand bargain, which taps $466
million pledged by philanthropic foundations and the Detroit
Institute of Arts over 20 years and $195 million from the state
of Michigan to ease pension cuts and save art work from being
sold to pay city creditors.
Most bondholders rejected the plan, along with insurers
backing some of the debt.
All of the creditors for $1.47 billion of defaulted pension
certificates of participation (COPs) rejected the plan, which
offers them a recovery of just pennies on the dollar.
Syncora Guarantee Inc and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co,
which guarantee payment of the pension debt, have contended that
Detroit's plan treats them unfairly compared to other creditors,
including city retirees.
"Unfortunately, the city's current offer to FGIC and the
COPs bondholders in the plan is completely inferior, and until
the city treats us fairly, we are compelled to fight for the
fair and equitable treatment that is our right under the
bankruptcy code," an FGIC spokesman said on Tuesday.
Juliet Moringiello, professor at Widener Law School in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said the basic questions for Judge
Rhodes are whether the grand bargain is fair and equitable and
if it is legal for non-debtor foundations to provide money to
retirees to save Detroit art work, while a class of creditors
gets almost nothing.
"Although there is more and more of a body of case law in
Chapter 9 in the past couple of years, that case law has beefed
up the analysis on eligibility but on confirmation standards it
is still pretty scant," Moringiello said.
She added that no city, town or county bankruptcy has ever
included a cram-down provision at confirmation.
The city declared that the lopsided vote by members of its
two retirement systems in favor of the deal puts Detroit on
track for a coming trial to determine whether the plan is fair
and feasible.
"The voting shows strong support for the city's plan to
adjust its debts and for the investment necessary to provide
essential services and put Detroit on secure financial footing,"
said Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr in a statement on
Monday.
Detroit filed for bankruptcy in July 2013 after decades of
dwindling population and a declining manufacturing base left the
city of approximately 688,000 struggling to pay its bills.
A simple majority of creditors in a class with claims
totaling at least two-thirds of the total debt in that class
were needed to approve the plan. Detroit said it sent out about
32,300 ballots to its workforce and retirees and that 15,626
were returned and counted.
A rejection of the plan would have dissolved the grand
bargain, leaving retirees with bigger pension cuts. Michigan
Attorney General Bill Schuette, who had vowed to uphold state
constitutional protections for public pensions, said he will
respect the decision by the workers and retirees to waive those
protections.
Four classes of Detroit creditors, including limited-tax
general obligation bonds and the pension COPs, voted to reject
the plan, while six accepted it, the court filings showed.
Most of the 150 sub-classes of creditors for $5.27 billion
of mostly insured water and sewer revenue bonds rejected the
plan, according to Detroit's attorney Heather Lennox.
Parties to the city's first creditor settlement - Bank of
America unit Merrill Lynch Capital Services and UBS AG
- also accepted the plan, which would give them $85
million to terminate costly interest-rate swap deals related to
the COPs.
Nearly 96 percent of holders of unsecured limited-tax GO
bonds, who face a 34 percent recovery on their investments,
turned down the plan, while 87 percent of unsecured
unlimited-tax GO bond creditors, who would get a 74 percent
recovery, voted for it.
A July 18 report by Martha Kopacz, a senior managing
director at Phoenix Management Services in Boston who was chosen
by Rhodes in April as an expert witness, concluded that the plan
was feasible and that its revenue, expense and payment
assumptions were reasonable.
However, Kopacz raised concerns over the speed of the
bankruptcy case and that existing settlements with creditors may
have already left the city with limited resources to pay for its
post-bankruptcy efforts.
"This bankruptcy has been largely focused on deleveraging
the city, often to the exclusion of fixing the city's broken
operations," she wrote.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert, additional
reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by David Gaffen, Jacqueline Wong,
Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)